Heritage Trust Co Sells 820 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

