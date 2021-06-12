Heritage Trust Co Sells 65 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

