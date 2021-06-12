Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.