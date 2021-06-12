Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,583 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 839,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

