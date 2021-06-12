Heritage Trust Co Invests $206,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $90.09 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

