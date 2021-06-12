Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

