Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 121,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

