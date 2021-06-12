Heritage Trust Co Acquires 258 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

