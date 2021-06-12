Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of HRTG opened at $8.75 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

