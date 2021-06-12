Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director John A. Clees Sells 3,256 Shares

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $30.86.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.