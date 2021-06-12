Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €92.26 ($108.54) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

