Helmet.insure Tops 24 Hour Volume of $933,001.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $933,001.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00195929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01166950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,572.28 or 0.99581123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.