Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.01% of Hecla Mining worth $244,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 301.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.