Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.86 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE opened at $65.11 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

