Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 30,584 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

