Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 25,551 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Griffon worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

