Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $47,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.76 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.