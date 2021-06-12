Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,670 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $47.73 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

