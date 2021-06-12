Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Acushnet worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 511.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

