Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 200,000 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,124,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

