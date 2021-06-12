Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBBY opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

