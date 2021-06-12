HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $185.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.92 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $761.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $778.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $834.88 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $903.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 433,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,250. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 654.25, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

