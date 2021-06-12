Head-To-Head Review: Stellantis (STLA) versus Its Peers

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stellantis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 917 2285 2602 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 15.25 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.21

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

