Head-To-Head Review: Copa (NYSE:CPA) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Copa -200.30% -30.16% -10.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.73 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Copa $801.00 million 4.07 -$607.06 million ($6.11) -12.60

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Copa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sun Country Airlines and Copa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Copa 2 3 4 0 2.22

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Copa has a consensus target price of $83.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Copa.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Copa on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

