Head-To-Head Contrast: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) versus Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolarityTE and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 8.84 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.97 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -18.51

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42% Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PolarityTE and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cortexyme 2 1 3 0 2.17

PolarityTE presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.00%. Given PolarityTE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

PolarityTE beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

