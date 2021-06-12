Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.