Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,447.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADPT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 619,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

