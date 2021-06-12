Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.