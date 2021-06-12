Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

HAL stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

