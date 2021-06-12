H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 1,307.7% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT opened at $0.04 on Friday. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.83.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

