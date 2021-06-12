GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the May 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About GulfSlope Energy
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.