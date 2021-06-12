GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the May 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

