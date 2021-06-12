Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.99

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 39563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

