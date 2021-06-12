Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.77. 18,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,016,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

