GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.46. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 96,545 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

