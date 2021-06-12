GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

GOTU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

