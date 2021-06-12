Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $359,760.00 in Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grubhub in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grubhub by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grubhub in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

