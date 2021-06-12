Grid+ One Day Volume Reaches $75,633.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $9.25 million and $75,633.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

