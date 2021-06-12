Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

GGP stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.11. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £841.60 million and a P/E ratio of -214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

