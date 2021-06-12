Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.