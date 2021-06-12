GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $2,171,420.42 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GDRX opened at $36.78 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -38.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $20,170,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

