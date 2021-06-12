Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,319,089 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,975,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,319,089 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Infosys worth $242,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,076,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

