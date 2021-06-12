Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 544,427 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Darling Ingredients worth $218,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE:DAR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,520. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

