Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 38,822 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $282,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.79. The stock had a trading volume of 724,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

