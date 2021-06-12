Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Northern Trust worth $253,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,837,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.59. 656,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,254. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.