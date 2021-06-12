Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,893,751 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $232,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

