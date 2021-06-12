Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $354,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,805. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

