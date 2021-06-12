Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 299,151 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.