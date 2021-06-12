Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.07

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 12980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

