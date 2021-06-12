Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Up 437.5% in May

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GIDMF opened at 0.22 on Friday. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.57.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company's flagship property is the Independence gold project with 640 acres of lode and mill-site claims located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

