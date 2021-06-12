Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.20. 40,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,621,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Specifically, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.